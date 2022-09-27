Ella Rison

Ella Rison scored both of South Laurel’s goals Tuesday during they game against Southwestern.

 photo by Les Nicholson

South Laurel hosted Southwestern on Tuesday, and came up just short against the Lady Warriors, 3-2.

Jadyn Campbell got on the board first and gave Southwestern an early 1-0 lead in the first half.

But the Lady Cardinals would tie things up moments later when Ella Rison scored a goal.

The 1-1 score would remain the same for the rest of the half.

Starting things off after the break, Southwestern regained the lead, 2-1, when Carrine Souders got on the board with a goal.

Then with 8:40 left to play, the Lady Warriors would strike again when Campbell recorded her second score of the night.

South Laurel’s Rison would cut the score to 3-2 with about four minutes left when she picked up her second goal, but that’s as close as the Lady Cards would get.

With the loss, South Laurel falls to 8-6 on the year. They will try to end the regular season on a high note Thursday when they host Somerset.

