South Laurel hosted Southwestern on Tuesday, and came up just short against the Lady Warriors, 3-2.
Jadyn Campbell got on the board first and gave Southwestern an early 1-0 lead in the first half.
But the Lady Cardinals would tie things up moments later when Ella Rison scored a goal.
The 1-1 score would remain the same for the rest of the half.
Starting things off after the break, Southwestern regained the lead, 2-1, when Carrine Souders got on the board with a goal.
Then with 8:40 left to play, the Lady Warriors would strike again when Campbell recorded her second score of the night.
South Laurel’s Rison would cut the score to 3-2 with about four minutes left when she picked up her second goal, but that’s as close as the Lady Cards would get.
With the loss, South Laurel falls to 8-6 on the year. They will try to end the regular season on a high note Thursday when they host Somerset.
