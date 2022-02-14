What used to be an intense rivalry between the South Laurel Lady Cardinals and the Clay County Lady Tigers has now turned into a one-sided affair when the two 13th Region squads come together.
South Laurel has dominated the series over the past couple of seasons, with Monday night’s 66-35 win serving as the fourth-straight for the Lady Cardinals and eight wins out of their last 10 meetings.
The Lady Cardinals played every girl in the scorebook in the blowout win, with eight different players finding the scoring column. Clara Collins led all scorers with 22 points, including five made three-pointers. Rachel Presley and Skeeter Mabe each scored 11, while Gracie Turner finished with 10.
Coach Chris Souder said his squad turned in a complete-team effort in the win, noting their willingness to share the ball on the offensive end.
“Tonight was a good team win. We really shared the basketball and that started with Skeeter. She was really good tonight, getting us going. We have been talking to her about tempo, and her floor game was really good tonight,” said Souder. “Clara also shot the ball extremely well.”
South Laurel started the game on a roll, dominating the opening quarter, and never let up. Collins knocked down three three-pointers and Mabe added another one in the first quarter, to give the Lady Cardinals an 18-2 lead after one.
Clay County’s Courtney Jones got going in the second quarter, scoring 10 of her 14 points in the second. Five points from Presley kept South Laurel’s big lead intact, as the Lady Cardinals went into halftime up 27-13.
The Lady Cardinals all but put the game away in the third quarter. Collins and Mabe each knocked down two more three-point shots in the third. Presley added four more points, as South Laurel extended their lead to 49-26 heading into the fourth.
The Lady Cardinals continued to play strong defense in the fourth quarter, allowing just three made field goals from Clay County. Eight different South Laurel players scored in the fourth, as they cruised to the 66-35 win.
Souder said that he thought the defensive effort was solid throughout the night and he likes the way his team is getting better as the regular season winds down.
“We also have been really working on our man defense,” said Souder. “Our kids are really buying into it at the right time.”
With the win South Laurel improved to 18-8 on the year. They will take on Rockcastle at home on Tuesday.
South Laurel 66, Clay County 35
South Laurel 18 9 22 18 - 66
Clay County 2 11 13 9 - 35
South Laurel (66) - Collins 22, Presley 11, Mabe 11, Turner 10, Emily Cox 6, Aubrey Bundy 2, Jamie Buenaventura 2, Kenlea Murray 2
Clay County (35) - C. Jones 14, Sizemore 5, Combs 5, S. Jones 11
