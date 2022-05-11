As the regular season winds down, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals are continuing to show why they are one of the teams to beat in the 13th Region this season.
Entering Tuesday night’s game against Lincoln County, the Lady Cardinals had a stretch of 12 wins in their past 16 games, dating back over a month ago. They have put together one of the best second halves of the season in the region and their 8-0 win over the Lady Patriots showed.
It was the second win over Lincoln County this season and the second shutout. South Laurel defeated the Lady Patriots 18-0 in the third game of their season back in early March.
Coach Carly Mink said she was happy with the overall team effort she got from the Lady Cardinals on Tuesday.
"I couldn't be prouder of our defense. We had solid pitching, and everybody did their job and made the plays," said Mink. "We are also beginning to get more timely hits to generate more runs. We still have some work to do as we head into post season next week, but I'm proud of this team and I like the direction we are heading."
The Lady Cardinals used a strong night at the plate to propel them to the win on Tuesday. Jaylynn Lewis led the way with a double and two singles to lead South Laurel in the win. Makayla Blair and Aubree Laster each finished with two singles, while Hannah Carnes added a double.
Katie Jervis, Madison Worley, Addison Baker, and Kenzie Williams all singled once apiece. Lewis and Worley each drove in two runs, while Blair had one run batted in.
The Lady Cardinals got off to a hot start on Tuesday. Lewis and Blair opened the bottom of the first inning with a double and a single, respectively. Worley stepped to the plate and hit a single that scored Lewis to give South Laurel an early 1-0 lead. A fly ball from Baker brought home Worley to extend the lead to 2-0
Lewis, Blair, Worley, and Brooklyne Allen all reached base and brought home a run in the second inning to extend the South Laurel lead to 6-0 through two innings.
Each team went scoreless in the third and fourth innings before the Lady Cardinals added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to round out the scoring and cruise to the 8-0 win.
Jervis started on the mound for South Laurel and pitched three innings. She allowed three hits and no earned runs, while striking out three batters. Williams came on in relief and pitched four innings. She allowed just one hit and no earned runs.
With the win, the Lady Cardinals improved to 17-12 on the season. They will return to action on Thursday.
