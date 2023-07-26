SOMERSET — The South Laurel Lady Cardinal golf team continues to show improvement after participating in their second tournament of the season.
The Lady Cardinals played in Southwestern Pulaski’s event on Tuesday while also participating in a tournament in Clark County this past week.
“Our first tournament was at Winchester Country Club, site of the first round of the state tournament,” South Laurel coach Steve King said. “It was also the first round location last year when we had three players competing.
“Alyssa Siler is the only returning player from last year that advanced to the state tournament,” he added. “She improved her score this year by 10 strokes. Last year’s 88 was in a playoff to advance to the final round of the state tournament in Bowling Green. Alyssa scored 86 on Monday. I’m very encouraged that we’re making progress.
“Also playing at Winchester were senior Sophey Smith and freshman Lilly Barton,” he added. “Both girls played well. Sophey showed progress from last season and this was the first ever golf tournament for Lilly.”
Siler finished with an 87 on Tuesday while Smith, and Barton both showed signs of improvement, according to King.
“It was a tough two-day stretch on hilly golf courses,” he said. “The girls are still getting acclimated to the heat and the long grueling day of walking 18 holes.
“Alyssa is really improving,” King added. “She needs to think more on the course and pay attention to details. In both tournaments, she had 16 good holes, and two bad ones that ran her scores up. I’m excited to see how much progress all three girls can make this season.”
