LONDON — This is the time of the year teams begin to hit stride with only a few weeks remaining in the regular season.
Coach Chris Souder’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals are one of the teams that are heading in the right direction after capturing their season-best fourth win in a row by defeating Whitley County on Friday, 71-31.
The Lady Cardinals (15-11 overall, 4-2 vs. 50th District competition) locked up the 50th District’s No. 2 seed with the win.
“Another good start for our kids,” Souder said. “Whitley outworked us at their place, so we wanted to make sure our kids were focused and ready.
“We want to start trending up at the right time,” he added. “We have some injuries we are dealing with also, so we need to try and stay competitive but also get girls healthy.”
South Laurel jumped out to a 30-8 advantage in the first quarter, and never trailed after that by claiming a 51-15 advantage at halftime.
Emily Cox led the Lady Cardinals with 19 points. Maci Messer finished with 15 points while Sydney Blanton turned in a 10-point scoring effort.
Jonna Rice was the leading scorer for Whitley County with 13 points.
South Laurel will be back in action Friday with a home game against Jackson County at 7:30 p.m.
The Lady Colonels will attempt to snap their seven-game losing skid on Saturday with a home game against Somerset at 7:30 p.m.
