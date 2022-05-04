It was a dominant performance all the way around on Tuesday night when the South Laurel Lady Cardinals hosted the Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets and came away with a 10-0 win in the 50th District showdown.
The Lady Cardinals got a terrific game from their pair of pitchers in Katie Jervis and Madison Worley. Jervis started the game and picked up the win, pitching three shutout innings. She allowed just two hits and struck out two batters. Worley came on in relief and pitched for two innings. She allowed three hits and also had two strikeouts.
Coach Carly Mink said she thought it was a great all around game and complete team effort from her squad, as they picked up another district win.
“I’m proud of our team for doing their job and getting another district win,” said Mink. “We had great pitching from both of our pitchers and it is always good to get hits all the way through the lineup.”
Just about every player in the Lady Cardinals’ lineup recorded a hit on Tuesday. South Laurel turned in a big performance at the plate with 12 hits and they drove in eight runs in the 10-run outing.
Makayla Blair had three singles, while Worley and Bailey Frazier finished the night with two singles apiece. Jaylyn Lewis had a double, and Brooklyne Allen, Addison Baker, Hannah Carnes, and Aubree Laster each singled once.
Blair and Allen each had two runs batted in for the Lady Cardinals. Frazier, Baker, Worley, and Lewis each drove in one run. Jervis scored twice for South Laurel.
South Laurel wasted no time jumping out to an early lead, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first to open the game with a 4-0 lead after one. A single from Allen scored two more runs in the bottom of the second, extending the Lady Cardinals’ lead to 6-0 through two innings played.
Carnes and Fraizer opened the third inning with a single apiece. A double by Lewis just two batters later brought both girls home, moving the lead to 8-0. Singles from Blair and Worley scored two more runs to round out the scoring and help South Laurel cruise to the 10-0 win.
Williamsburg was led at the plate by Kelsi Monhollen and Makala Earls with two singles apiece. Jasmine Stephens added a single.
With the win, the Lady Cardinals improve to 15-11 on the year. They’ll take on Corbin at home on Thursday to for a chance to take the No. 1 seed in the district.
Mink said she was happy with the win against Williamsburg, but her team is not turning their sights toward Thursday’s game.
“It was a team effort tonight,” said Mink. “Now we will focus on our next district matchup on Thursday to battle for the one seed.”
Monday’s Game:
South Laurel picked up a tough win on the road on Monday, taking a 3-2 game against Somerset.
The Lady Cardinals took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, before Somerset responded with two runs in the bottom of the third, going up 2-1.
South Laurel came through down the stretch, scoring two runs in the top of the sixth to jump ahead 3-2.
Pitcher Katie Jervis shutout the Lady Briar Jumpers in the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings, allowing South Laurel to take the one-run win. Jervis pitched a complete game, allowing just five hits and no earned runs.
Jervis also came up big at the plate. She had two doubles and drove in one run in the win. Jaylyn Lewis had one single for South Laurel, and scored one run.
