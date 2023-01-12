MCKEE — Chris Souder’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals needed a win in the worst way, and they got it on Thursday by defeating Jackson County, 62-50.
The Lady Cardinals (10-9) entered the contest rising a season-worst three-game skid, but left McKee with a big regional win over the 13th Region’s No. 1 ranked team, according to the KHSAA RPI ratings.
Jackson County (13-3) had won four games in a row before Thursday’s loss, and was fresh off of winning last week’s 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic championship.
“That was a really good road win,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “We seemed to answer every run they put on us. Skeeter Mabe really kept us in the lead in the first half. In the second half, they made a few runs at us. We got great minutes from Jamie Buenaventura in the second half. We made just made enough free throws to keep them at bay. Good road win after a tough start to the week.”
Skeeter Mabe let her presence be known in the first quarter, scoring 14 of her game-high 25 points during the period. She also nailed four 3-pointers, allowing the Lady Cardinals to enter the second quarter with a 21-15 lead.
Emily Cox added seven points in the second quarter, giving South Laurel a 35-28 cushion at halftime before Cox, and Mabe each scored four points apiece in the third quarter while Maci Messer connected with a 3-pointer to give the Lady Cardinals a 49-42 entering the fourth quarter.
South Laurel wrapped up the win in the final eight minutes by hitting 7-of-16 shot attempts from the free-throw line.
Cox joined Mabe in double figures with 15 points while Aubrey Bundy added six points.
Kylee Shannon led Jackson County with 12 points in the loss while Kenady Ward, and Abby Gilbert each scored eight points apiece.
The Lady Cardinals are scheduled to be back in action Friday at home against 50th District foe Whitley County. The game is slated for a 6 p.m. start. The Lady Generals will play Lynn Camp at home Saturday at 2 p.m.
