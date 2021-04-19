WILLIAMSBURG — And, the beat goes on.
South Laurel recorded its fifth consecutive win on Monday after turning in a dominating 18-0 effort against 50th District opponent Williamsburg.
The Lady Cardinals (6-2 overall, 3-0 vs. 50th District opponents) had five players finish with multiple hits while finishing with 14 total hits, and taking advantage of six errors.
South Laurel's bats only managed one run during the first three innings but exploded for three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings before adding 11 runs in the sixth inning.
“We were a little slow getting started tonight but we finally got the bats going in the sixth inning,” South Laurel coach Carly Mink said. “Karly (Gray) pitched really well, only allowing two hits.”
Jaylyn Lewis led the way at the plate with a 3-for-5 effort that saw her connect with a triple while finishing with two RBI, and three runs scored.
Chloe Taylor remained red-hot at the plate with two hits, three RBI, and three runs scored while Karly Gray finished with two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored. Makayla Blair had two hits, and two RBI while Madison Worley had two hits, and two runs scored. Bailey Frazier finished with a hit, two RBI, and one run scored while Kylie Clem had one hit, one RBI, and two runs scored. Katie Jervis finished with a hit and two runs scored while Addison Baker scored once.
Gray picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle, limiting Williamsburg to only two hits while striking out 16 batters.
