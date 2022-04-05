FORT WALTON BEACH, FLORIDA — After starting their play in the Softball Beach Blast with two wins, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals suffered their first loss in the Sunshine State on Tuesday, falling to Hancock County, 12-0.
The Lady Cardinals (4-7) had no answer for Hancock County’s Lily Roberts, who tossed a perfect game while striking out eight of the 15 batters she faced.
“We played great the last two days but we just couldn’t get the bats going today,” South Laurel coach Carly Mink said. “Hancock County was a tough team but we can definitely do better. I look forward to a better day at the plate tomorrow.”
South Laurel committed two errors in the loss while Madison Worley tossed five innings, allowing 14 hits, and nine earned runs while walking four batters.
Mink’s squad will be back in action Wednesday at 1 p.m. against Franklin-Simpson.
Monday’s Game
South Laurel 12, Todd Central 3
The Lady Cardinals used a seven-run fifth inning and a four run seventh inning to power past Todd Central, 12-3.
Katie Jervis got the win on the mound, scattering nine hits and no earned runs while striking out four batters.
Makayla Blair delivered three hits and two RBI while Bailey Frazier finished 2-for-3 with two RBI, and two runs scored. Aubree Laster finished with two hits three RBI and scored once while Katie Jervis finished with two hits. Amara Horn drove in a run and collected a hit and a run scored.
