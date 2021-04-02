LONDON — South Laurel dropped to 1-2 on the season after receiving its second straight double-digit loss on Friday, falling to Pulaski County, 20-6.
The Lady Maroons pounded out 22 hits in the win while cruising to their 14-run victory. Pulaski County fell behind 3-2 after the first inning but scored five runs in the second inning before taking control of the game for good with a 13-run third inning.
The Lady Cardinals (1-2) scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning but couldn’t manage to score any more runs.
Senior Chloe Taylor led the way with a 2-for-3 effort at the play which included a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored. Katie Jervis was 2-for-2 with two runs scored while Karly Gray and Makayla Blair each finished with two hits, two runs scored, and two RBI apiece. Bailey Frazier has a hit and an RBI in the loss.
Gray took the loss in the pitcher’s circle, allowing 21 hits, and 16 earned runs while walking two batters in three innings of work. Taylor tossed two scoreless innings, allowing only one hit.
