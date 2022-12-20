South Laurel held its own in Florida before falling to Argyle (Texas) in overtime on Tuesday, 40-36.
The Lady Cardinals (4-4) were held to their lowest point total of the season but displayed some impressive defense of their own.
South Laurel only trailed, 14-13, at halftime, and a 3-pointer by Kenlea Murray sent the game into overtime before Argyle managed to pull off the four-point win.
“This was a very tough game,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “This was a junior/senior team that came in at 13-3. Our kids played our best defensive game of the year. Kenlea Murray hit a late 3 to tie it up and send into overtime.
“We had several opportunities but just couldn’t quite get over the hump,” he added. “It was a strange game as well very low scoring there just weren’t many whistles in the game. On to the next to try and get better.”
Skeeter Mabe led the Lady Cardinals with 14 points while Emily Cox added nine points. Shelbie Mills scored five points while Murray finished with three points. Aubrey Bundy had two points, and Jaylen Smith finished with one point.
