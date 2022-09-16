Corbin went on the road Thursday and knocked off South Laurel, 4-3, after a shootout.
Olivia Jones got the scoring started for the Lady Redhounds when she recorded a goal with 14:38 left in the first half.
Lady Cardinal Josie Gill would help tie things up at 1-1 when she found the back of the net with 6:46 left in the half.
With 5:01 remaining in the first, South Laurel would take a 2-1 lead with another goal scored.
Then right before halftime, Corbin knotted the game back up when Kaiden Walden scored to make it 2-2 at the break.
Early in the second half, the Lady Redhounds would retake the lead, 3-2, following another goal by Walden.
Then the Lady Cards would tie the game up yet again when Ella Rison scored on a direct penalty kick.
The score would remain 3-3 until the end of regulation which forced a penalty kick shootout.
Corbin won the shootout and came away with the 4-3 victory.
The Lady Redhounds are now 10-3 on the season and will host Knox Central on Monday.
The Lady Cardinals fall to 7-3, and will try to bounce back on the road Saturday at Great Crossing.
