Whitley County picked up a crucial 50th District win, upending South Laurel in straight sets.
After turning in a 2-5 mark during this past weekend’s Rocky Top Classic, David Halcomb’s squad responded with wins over Knox Central and South Laurel.
Halcomb’s squad’s record now stands at 11-7 overall, and 7-1 vs. 13th Region opponents.
“Big time win for our kids to come to South Laurel and win 3-0 — it’s a big deal for us,” Halcomb said. “Although we didn’t close out sets as well as I would have liked, I’m still really encouraged by some things I saw from our team tonight. We’ve made some changes defensively and it paid dividends for us.
“I felt like our team played with much more calmness on the floor,” he added. “Our serving is starting to put pressure on our opponents and that is good to see. We had several aces last night and again tonight.”
The Colonels survived the first set, winning 25-21, and won the second set, 25-20. The Lady Cardinals hung tough with Whitley County in the third set before falling, 25-23.
South Laurel is now 3-5 overall, and 2-4 against regional opponents. The Lady Cardinals will be back in action Monday on the road against Somerset while Whitley County will play in this weekend’s Kentucky 2A Tournament.
