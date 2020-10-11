LONDON — Jeremy Howard’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals dropped their seventh game in a row after falling to Corbin on Tuesday, 5-1.
The Lady Cardinals (2-9-1) also dropped matches to both Whitley County and Frederick Douglas since last Thursday, and finished regular season play with a disappointing four-goal loss to the Lady Redhounds.
The loss means South Laurel will face-off against North Laurel next week in semifinal action of the 49th District Tournament.
Tuesday’s Game
Corbin 5, South Laurel 1
The Lady Redhounds jumped out to a 2-0 lead but a goal by Lindsay Cox during the 29th minute cut South Laurel’s deficit to 2-1. Corbin preceded to score three unanswered goals to capture a four-goal victory over the Lady Cardinals.
Monday’s Game
Whitley County 2, South Laurel 1
The Lady Cardinals took an early lead but couldn’t hold on, losing a key district battle to Whitley County, 2-1.
The win improved Whitley County to 3-3 overall and 1-2 against district competition. South Laurel saw its record fall to 2-8-1, and 0-2 against district teams. The Lady Cardinals have now dropped six games in a row.
South Laurel jumped out to a 1-0 lead during the 10th minute after a goal by Josie Gill. Whitley County answered 10 minutes later as Reis Anderson’s 14th goal of the season tied the game at one apiece.
The game remained tied until the 73rd minute when Kenzie Fields found enough space to get a shot off and score to give her team the 2-1 victory.
Saturday’s Game
Frederick Douglas 7, South Laurel 1
The Lady Cardinals couldn’t get on track against Frederick Douglas and dropped a 7-1 decision on Saturday.
South Laurel’s lone goal was scored by Ella Rison while Brandi Clontz was credited with the assist.
