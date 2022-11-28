LONDON — Chris Souder's Lady Cardinals kicked off the season in style, with a 67-36 win over Letcher County Central on Monday.
Emily Cox led South Laurel with a 23-point effort, an in-game career high.
Jaylen Smith turned in 14 points while Kenlea Murray added 9, Shelbie Mills added 8, and Skeeter Mabe dropped in a 6-point effort.
The Lady Cards led 44-19 at halftime, and finished with a 67-36 victory.
South Laurel will go on the road Thursday to face crosstown rival North Laurel in the Legacy Nissan Classic.
