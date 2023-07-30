It’s that time of year again, and I am excited to present my 13th Region Girls Soccer Rankings for the upcoming season.
It’s an interesting time with the season almost here.
Can Corbin repeat as district and region champions? Is it South Laurel’s time to shine? Or will North Laurel surprise both teams and win it all?
Let's dive into the early predictions and see how things may evolve from now until October.
1. South Laurel (11-8)
The Lady Cardinals had three losses least season against regional opponents — all three losses were by one goal to Corbin.
South Laurel looks to change that this season.
The Lady Cardinals return a ton of talent after graduating only two seniors from last season.
Losing both players will hurt, but the return of senior Josie Gill will lessen the blow of losing Belle Dotson, the team’s leading scorer from last season.
Tess Little returns as keeper, and could very well be the best in the region.
2. North Laurel (5-6-1)
The Lady Jaguars had trouble scoring goals last season, finishing with 33. I really believe they’ll be much-improved this fall.
With a stocked cupboard of players returning, first-year coach Courtney Miller is ready to guide her team to a district and region title.
3. Corbin (17-5-1)
Coach Hannah Goins did a fantastic job with the Lady Redhounds last season.
Now she has the hard task of attempting to lead Corbin to a second straight regional crown after graduating four of her team’s five leading scorers.
The four players combined to tally 100 goals last season while the Lady Redhounds finished with 118.
If someone can step up and take over the scoring duties that Grace Gibson and Olivia Jones left behind, Corbin can surprise.
4. Whitley County (8-10)
Is this the year the Lady Colonels take the next step? It could very well be.
With Autumn Sawyers and Deserae Haynes, Whitley County possesses one of the best one-two scoring punches around.
The key is to get off to a good start and get a win over one of the big three in district play.
This could be the year the Lady Colonels do it.
5. Middlesboro (9-4)
After graduating its leading scorer and key players to last season’s success, Middlesboro will be hard pressed to win nine games this fall.
6. Harlan County (6-11)
The Lady Black Bears continue to improve, and I expect the same this fall as well.
7. Knox Central (4-12)
Look for the Lady Panthers to improve on last season’s four-win total.
8. Bell County (1-12)
The Lady Bobcats struggled to score last season, finishing with only seven goals. They’re looking to improve on that total.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.