SOMERSET — The defending 13th Region champion South Laurel Lady Cardinals started the season off on the right foot by dominating Pulaski County with a 4-0 shutout win on Monday.
Gracie Hoskins, Belle Dotson, Avery Sauer, and Josie Gill each scored in the win while Dotson, Sauer, and Brook Clontz each recorded an assist apiece.
South Laurel keeper Tess Little finished with five saves while recording a shutout.
South Laurel (1-0) is scheduled to be back in action Thursday at 6 p.m. with a road matchup against Harlan County.
