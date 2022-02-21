London, KY (40741)

Today

Windy, rain heavy at times this morning. Thunderstorms developing by evening. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 68F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.