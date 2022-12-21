A slow start didn’t keep Chris Souder’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals from capturing their first win in the KSA Events Holiday Classic.
The Lady Cardinals managed to score only five points in the first quarter before heating up offensively, and defeating Pennsylvania’s Owen J. Roberts High School, 53-34.
The win improved South Laurel to 5-4 as the Lady Cardinals outscored their opponent, 48-29, during the final three quarters of play.
Only six players scored for Souder’s squad but four of those reached double figures.
“It took us a while to get going today,” Souder said. “We finally got it going in the second quarter. We were balanced in scoring and that is really what we want. We had a great second quarter from eighth grader Maci Messer, who scored all 12 of her points in the second.
“So good to get back on the winning side after a very tough, physical game yesterday,” he added. “We also got some key minutes from Sydney Blanton and Alyssa Mounce.”
Maci Messer and Shelbie Mills each scored 12 points apiece while Kenlea Murray and Emily Cox each added 11 points apiece. Sydney Blanton chipped in five points in the win while Skeeter amass finished with two points.
After both teams scored only five points apiece in the first quarter, South Laurel exploded for 23 points in the second frame as Messer scored all of her points during the period to give her team a 28-15 advantage.
Cox added seven points in the third quarter as the Lady Cardinals’ lead extended to 43-27 entering the fourth quarter.
Mills scored six points in the fourth quarter for South Laurel to wrap up the win.
