LONDON — Lori Rison’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals improved to 3-0 on Monday while also capturing their first 49th District win in the process by defeating Whitley County, 10-0.
Josie Gill scored three goals while Ella Rison added two goals in the win. Kenzie Hubbard, Avery Sauer, Morgan Taylor, Belle Dotson, and Gracie Hoskins also scored a goal apiece.
“Our girls came out ready to play and were excited to get back on our home field,” Rison said. “They are playing with high intensity, while sharing and distributing the ball. They have been playing unselfish, and it shows in the stats.
“The girls are starting to communicate well and utilizing their space on the field,” she added. “All of this will hopefully continue to improve throughout the season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.