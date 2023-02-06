LONDON — Don’t look now, but the South Laurel Lady Cardinals are playing their best basketball of the season.
Just a week removed from knocking off Bell County, the Lady Cardinals picked up another big region win, this time a 73-56 victory over Jackson County.
The Lady Cardinals (16-11) are winners of five straight with big games against Ryle, Clay County, and Danville remaining.
Many expected a tight affair, but what they received was another dominant win by South Laurel.
Emily Cox poured in 23 points while Shelbie Mills had 15 points, and Aubrey Bundy and Jamie Buenaventura finished with 14 points apiece.
“Once again we got off to a great start,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “Emily Cox started the game scoring our first 11 points. We really felt like we needed to speed them up and not get in a half court game because they are just so big.
“Really proud of some of our other players that stepped up,” he added. “Aubrey Bundy has really been playing good and her and Shelbie (Mills) are really pressuring the ball and creating havoc. Jamie Buenaventura is also stepping up and giving us big minutes. Really proud of how hard our kids are playing right now. Still have some injuries we are dealing with but others are doing a great job stepping up and taking advantage of opportunities.”
Abby Gilbert turned in a 20-point scoring effort for Jackson County while Kyle Shannon finished with 14 points. Kennedy Ward had eight points while Madison Curry added six points.
Cox came out red-hot for the Lady Cardinals, nailing three 3-pointers in the first quarter while scoring 13 points to give her team an 18-14 advantage.
Once again, South Laurel began to pull away in the third quarter.
The Lady Cardinals outscored Jackson County, 21-4, in the second quarter while beginning to pull away at 39-18.
The Lady Generals cut their deficit to 52-34 entering the fourth quarter, but the damage had been done.
South Laurel will be back in action Friday at home at 6 p.m. against Ryle.
