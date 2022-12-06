South Laurel coach Chris Souder said before the season tipped off it would take a while for his young Lady Cardinals to hit stride.
But they might be a tad bit ahead of schedule after they picked up an impressive 83-49 road win over Rockcastle County.
“We played really well tonight and got some great production out of some other girls,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “Shelbie Mills finally cut it loose and played and we had a great game from Maci Messer also. Emily had 20, so overall, a really good night. We shot the ball really well. Hopefully this will help us gain some confidence because we have some really tough games coming up.”
South Laurel (2-2) scored 30 points in the first quarter and never looked back during its 34-point rout.
The Lady Cardinals built a 49-19 lead at halftime, and secured the game early by outscoring the Lady Rockets, 17-7, during the third quarter.
South Laurel received a balanced scoring attack with senior Emily Cox continuing to impress with a 20-point scoring effort. Shelbie Mills led all scorers with a career-high 22 points, and hit four 3-pointers while Maci Messer hit three 3-pointers, and finished with 11 points. Kenlea Murray added nine points while Skeeter Mabe added eight points.
The Lady Cardinals will be back in action Friday with a home game against Southwestern before hosting Pulaski County in the Lisa Collins Classic at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The Lisa Collins Classic begins at 11 a.m. with Pineville going against Boyle County. Danville vs. Paintsville follows at 1 p.m. while Mercer County and Letcher Central plays at 3 p.m.
