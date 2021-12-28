The South Laurel Lady Cardinals picked up their first win in the Andrew Johnson Bank Classic in Greeneville, Tennessee on Tuesday, defeating North Greeneville, 55-49.
The Lady Cardinals took an early lead and were able to maintain control of the game throughout the entire four quarters, with North Greeneville keeping close.
Coach Chris Souder said it was a tough win for his team, who seemed to slow down after jumping out to an early lead.
“Well, it was a struggle. Playing one of the host schools is tough,” said Souder. “We jumped out to a 9-0 lead and then just seemed to relax.”
After going up 9-0 to start the game, the Lady Cardinals had a fight on their hands. North Greeneville showed no sign of quitting for the remainder of the game, cutting the lead to 26-24 entering the half.
In the end, the game came down to defensive stops and free throw shooting. Taking a 44-40 lead into the fourth quarter, South Laurel’s defense stepped up to the challenge, holding North Greeneville to just three made field goals in the fourth. The Lady Cardinals went seven-of-10 from the charity stripe to seal the win down the stretch.
A couple of young stars came through for South Laurel. Sophomore Clara Collins led the Lady Cardinals with 15 points on the night, while eighth grader Skeeter Mabe finished with 14 points.
Souder said he used the game to get everyone playing time and some experience under their belts against a good team in North Greeneville.
“We played everybody, so we got some good experience for some of our young kids,” said Souder. “This is a high quality tournament, so we are gaining valuable experience that will only help us as we move forward.”
With the win, the Lady Cardinals are now 7-4 on the year. They play in the second round of the tournament on Wednesday.
South Laurel 55, North Greeneville 49
South Laurel 16 10 18 11 - 55
North Greeneville 16 8 16 9 - 49
South Laurel (55) - Collins 15, Mabe 14, Corbin Miller 5, Gracie Turner 7, Emily Cox 5, Rachel Presley 9
North Greeneville (49) - English 8, Britton 4, Gaby 2, Davenport 20, Wagner 15
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.