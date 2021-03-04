Lady Cards use 15-0 run to knock off Danville in 67-57 win

DANVILLE — A big fourth quarter propelled the South Laurel Lady Cardinals to a win on Monday night, picking up a 67-57 win on the road at Danville.
The Lady Cardinals were down five points, 57-52, with just over five minutes left in the game, but an incredible 15-0 run gave South Laurel the win. The Lady Cardinals got it done on both ends of the court to close out the game. They shot 69 percent (9-of-13) from the floor in the period, while limiting the Lady Admirals to just three field goals in the remaining minutes.
South Laurel Coach Chris Souder said he was happy with the way his team played on Monday, defeating one of the better teams on their schedule.
“Tonight was a great team win on the road. Danville is one of the top teams in the 12th Region,” said Souders. “We battled all night. I had also challenged them about rebounding and I think we really dominated on the boards. I think we also finished the game on a 15-0 run.”
The Lady Cardinals were led in scoring on the night by senior point guard Brianna Howard who finished the game with 15 points. Rachel Presley added 14 points, and Clara Collins scored 10.
The teams played even for much of the first three quarters on Monday. Danville opened with a 10-9 lead after the first quarter, but South Laurel bounced back with a great effort in the second.
Howard, Collins, and Corbin Miller all knocked down three-point shots in the second quarter. Howard added nine points and Miller scored five in the second, as South Laurel rallied to take a 30-26 lead into the half.
Danville came out firing to open the second half. The Lady Admirals connected on four three-pointers in the quarter and regained a narrow 48-47 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Lady Cardinals came out flat to start the fourth, as Danville took over the game.
The Lady Admirals led 57-52 when South Laurel hit their stride and never looked back. South Laurel’s impressive defense and offense came through down the stretch as the Lady Cardinals reeled off 15 unanswered points to take the 67-57 win.
Coach Souder said he loved the way his team responded on Monday.
“I was really proud of how we responded after a rough week last week,” said Souders. “Once again, we will try and build on this.”
South Laurel 67, Danville 57
South Laurel 9 21 17 20 67
Danville 10 16 22 9 57
South Laurel (67) — Howard 15, Clem 6, Jones 4, Cox 6, Presley 14, Turner 7, Collins 10, Miller 5.
Danville (57) — L. Akers 10, J. Akers 6, Burnett 2, Preston 15, Bradshaw 3, Mays 21.
