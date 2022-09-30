LONDON— North Laurel girls soccer team defeated Letcher Central to close the regular season.
North Laurel has had a great week picking up wins against Berea and Letcher Central. These wins will give the Jags all the momentum needed going into the postseason.
North Laurel's Makayla Mastin started things off for the Jags, giving them a 1-0 advantage with 25:42 minutes left to play in the first half. Mastins goal was followed up by goal from Roslyn Valentine 3 minutes later, bringing a score of 2-0.
Letcher County's Angelina Acevedo gave the Cougars their only goal of the game. North Laurel leading 2-1.
With 11:21 left in the first half, senior Bree Edwards Scored a Goal of her Own, bringing up 3-1 for the Jags.
2 minutes before halftime, Mika Moore gave the Jags a 4-1 advantage going into halftime, and thats how the Game would end.
The Jags finished the Regular season with a 5-5-1 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.