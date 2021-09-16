LONDON — After a tough loss to Jackson County on Tuesday, the North Laurel Lady Jaguars bounced back to pick up the win over Oneida Baptist Institute (OBI) in three straight sets on Thursday night.
It was the second win in four games for the Lady Jaguars (4-5) who have struggled with consistency so far this season. Each of their four wins this season has been separated by at least one loss, and they have only lost two games in a row one time.
On Thursday, the inconsistency did not show. The Lady Jaguars were in control of the game over OBI for all three sets. The first set wasn’t close, with North Laurel decisively winning 25-12. The next two sets were much closer.
In the second set of the night, the Lady Jaguars squeezed out a 25-21 win, and had an even more difficult time in the third set, winning, 25-22.
North Laurel Coach Scott Croucher said he experimented with a new rotation on Thursday, which led to early mishaps, but, overall, he was happy with the way his team performed.
“We tried a new lineup and made a few extra mistakes,” said Croucher. “We were learning how to play beside different people, but it's always good to get a win.”
It was the third time this season that North Laurel had taken a game with three straight sets. They defeated Harlan County 3-0 back in August and won their first meeting with OBI 3-0 in early September.
Croucher said Alivia Parker, Jane Locke, Brooke Daniels, and seventh-grader Raegan Isaac all stood out in the win.
“Alivia Parker had a very strong game providing a few extra aces on top of her normal large assist totals. Jane Lock adjusted to a new position and had four kills,” said Croucher. “Brooke Daniels led the team with six kills out of the middle. We also added a newcomer to the lineup, Raegan Isaac. She has been impressive in her first year playing for us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.