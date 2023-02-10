CORBIN — Two 13th Region heavyweights battled for 48 minutes with North Laurel coming away with a 62-53 decision over defending 13th Region champion Corbin.
The Lady Redhounds had defeated Eddie Mahan’s squad earlier in the season in the WYMT Mountain Classic finals, 76-75.
They looked to be in charge of Friday’s contest until a 19-5 third quarter run by the Lady Jaguars gave North Laurel some breathing room entering the fourth quarter with a 47-37 lead.
Corbin attempted to rally late, cutting its deficit to 57-51 with 2:31 remaining before the Lady Jaguars put the game out of reach with a 5-3 run.
“I’m proud of the way my players stepped up at key moments,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “We didn’t play great but we showed a winning mentality. That’s what wins in postseason.
"Emily Sizemore showed what great players do in big games,” he added. “When we were struggling, she always made a big play. She controlled the team and the tempo. Brooke (Nichelson) with her 15 rebounds and key defense was huge. She understands that we need her on the floor and she played great and stayed out of foul trouble.”
North Laurel was powered by senior Emily Sizemore’s 23 points. She scored seven of those in the third quarter which allowed her team to build a comfortable lead. Brooke Nichelson added 15 points and 15 rebounds, and also hit three 3-pointers along with Sizemore, while Chloe McKnight took charge in the post, scoring 15 points. Jaelyn Black and Bella Sizemore each scored three points apiece.
“Tonight showed that every girl on our team is needed in games like this and they answered,” Mahan said. “This was a good game but at the end of the day this isn’t the region championship. I have a feeling that we could see each other again.”
Darcie Anderson paced the way for Corbin, scoring a game-high 24 points while hitting three 3-pointers. Kylie Clem and Kallie Housley each added 12 points apiece. Raegan Walker added five points.
The Lady Jaguars are now 22-5, and 11-1 against 13th Region opponents, while Corbin falls to 17-8, and 10-1 against 13th Region opponents.
North Laurel is scheduled back in action Saturday at home against Ryle at 3:30 p.m. while the Lady Redhounds will host Clay County at 2:30 p.m.
