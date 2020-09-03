nl

Joel Prichard’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars shot a 168 on Thursday to defeat Bell County in match play. The Lady Bobcats finished with a 221.

Members of the Lady Jaguar golf team are: front row, left to right — Lilly Kate Chesnut, Kendall Hacker, Autumn Begley, Kinsley Blair, and  Mea Anderson. Back row, left to right — Aubrey Monaco, Maylee Philpot, Joel Prichard, Autumn Jones and Haylee Griebel. Not pictured is Assistant Coach Michele Prichard. 

PINEVILLE — The North Laurel Lady Jaguars golf team picked up a big win on Thursday by surviving rainy conditions to defeat Bell County in match play.

North Laurel turned in an impressive 168 while the Lady Bobcats finished with a 221.

Lady Jaguar Maylee Philpot finished first overall with a 40 while teammate Kinsley Blair placed second with a 41. Haylee Griebel finished with a 43 while Autumn Jones turned in a 44 and Kendall Hacker shot a 47.

