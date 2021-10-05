For the third year in a row, the North Laurel Lady Jaguars have ended the season for the Corbin Lady Redhounds, this time knocking them out of the opening round of the 49th District Tournament.
North Laurel took the 3-0 win over the Lady Redhounds on Tuesday night. It was the second time the teams had met this season, with Corbin taking the first match 1-0.
Both teams have been in a bit of a rebuilding mode this season. The past two years, it has been the Lady Jaguars who went on to win the 13th Region title, defeating Corbin in the regional championship game both seasons. With the win on Tuesday, the Lady Jaguars look to be trending upward, now that the postseason has begun.
Coach Jessica Miller gave all the praise to her players after the big win.
“I am so incredibly proud of this team. We lost so many seniors, we are young, we have struggled to generate chemistry on the field, and we have sustained so many injuries this season,” said Miller. “However, through a lot of practice and positive changes in our attitudes, we have made such big improvements.
North Laurel got on the board early when Mikaela Moore scored at the 38-minute mark to put the Lady Jaguars ahead 1-0. Moore led North Laurel with two goals on the night.
With a one goal lead heading into the break, the Lady Jaguars were able to maintain control of the match during the second half. Moore scored her second goal of the night on an assist from Makayla Mastin to extend North Laurel’s lead to 2-0. With eight minutes left in the match Maddie Mastin scored to give the Lady Jaguars the 3-0 lead and the win.
“These girls played hard from the first whistle to the very lost,” said Miller. “This first tournament win was well deserved.”
With the win the Lady Jaguars move on to the finals of the 49th District Tournament. They will face South Laurel on Thursday to see who takes home the crown. In their only game this season, the Lady Cardinals took a 5-2 win back on August 16.
With the loss, Corbin’s season comes to an end. Coach Hannah Goins said while the loss was frustrating, she was proud with the improvements her team made throughout the year.
“It just wasn’t our night. We struggled a little bit to get going offensively. When we got down we struggled to gain momentum. It’s very frustrating because we had been playing so well lately, but it happens,” said Goins. “We made a lot of improvements this year and came a long way, and I’m proud of that.”
