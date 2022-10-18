Weather Alert

...A FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... ...A FREEZE WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, temperatures in the upper 20s are expected in some locations. For the Freeze Watch, subfreezing temperatures in the 20s are forecast for most locations, while the taller ridges are only expected to fall to around 32 degrees. * WHERE...The Freeze Warning includes portions of eastern and south central Kentucky. The Freeze Watch includes most of eastern Kentucky and a portion of south central Kentucky. * WHEN...The Freeze Warning is in effect until 10 AM EDT this morning. The Freeze Watch is for tonight into Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps to protect sensitive plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&