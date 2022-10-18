North Laurel faced off with Red Bird Tuesday night in the semifinals of the 49th District Volleyball Tournament.
The Lady Jaguars took care of business, and advanced to the finals by sweeping the Lady Cardinals, 3-0.
In the first set, North Laurel cruised to an easy 25-8 victory.
In the second set, the Lady Jaguars rolled past Red Bird, 25-10.
Then finally in the third set, North Laurel wrapped up the match with a 25-9 win.
The Lady Jaguars now move on to the district tournament finals and will face Jackson County at 7 p.m. Thursday.
