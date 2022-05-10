After losing to Estill County just one week ago, the North Laurel Lady Jaguars avenged their loss on Monday night when they hosted the Lady Engineers and came away with a 4-3 win in the rematch.
In their first meeting this season, Estill County prevailed, defeating the Lady Jaguars 3-0 in Irvine. The story was different on Monday, when North Laurel was able to put together a more balanced performance, with good efforts at the plate and on the mound in the close win.
Coach Chris Edwards called it an old school type of win, as his team worked to get themselves out of sticky situations throughout the night, leading to the win.
“It was a good team win tonight, the old fashioned way. Pitching and defense were really good again. We gave up some hits, but only a couple of earned runs,” said Edwards. “Defense was exceptional again. We caught everything we should have. It’s always good when we do that.”
Hallie Proffitt took the start on the mound for the Lady Jaguars. She pitched four innings and allowed just six hits and one earned run. Bailee Root came on in relief and pitched the final three innings. Root allowed three hits and one earned run.
Edwards complimented his pitching duo, who have turned in strong performances for the Lady Jaguars all season long.
“We pitched out of a couple of jams,” said Edwards. “Proffitt had another solid game in the circle. Bailee came in and shut the door, and gave up just a couple of hits and pitched around them. It was a great job by both girls.”
North Laurel trailed most of the game, before cutting the lead to 3-2 in the sixth inning. The Lady Jaguars continued to pressure Estill County with the small ball and base running and took the lead late in the game, holding on for the 4-3 victory.
Saige McClure led North Laurel with a double. Proffitt, Bella Sizemore, and Braylee Fawbush each singled once apiece.
Edwards said that the pitching from the Lady Engineers kept his team at bay most of the night at the plate, but they were able to squeeze out enough hits and runs to pull out the win.
“Offensively, we had a few hits. Emma Winkle of Estill County is the real deal. She throws hard and locates as well as anyone we have seen all year,” said Edwards. “They also pitched a lefty, Lauren Farmer, who was really good with location. It was very tough to get anything going against those two.”
With the win, North Laurel improved to 19-11 on the season. They will return to action on Tuesday, playing host to Corbin.
