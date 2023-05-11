LONDON — North Laurel avenged one of its two losses on Thursday by defeating Perry County Central, 2-1.
The Lady Jaguars (30-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead while seventh-grade pitcher Emma Carl did the rest, capturing her team-best 11th win of the season.
“A quality win tonight against a really good team,” North Laurel coach Chris Edwards said. “Perry Central is definitely the favorite in their region and I wouldn’t be surprised if they made a deep run in the postseason. Their pitcher is lights out and they play great defense.
“This was an old-fashioned type of game,” he added. “Pitching and defense dominated tonight. Only four hits for each team. They played flawless defense, and we only had one error and that was on a bad hop. Like I said, only four hits but the credit for that goes to the Perry Central pitcher. She kept us off balance. We got one run in the first and then a big two-out hit by Ellie Adams in the fourth inning.”
Carl finished the game allowing four hits, and no unearned runs while striking out four batters.
“Pitching and defense won the game tonight again for us,” Edwards said. “When we play great defense, we can be really good. We made all the plays and also made a great diving play in center field by Saige McClure. This was a tournament caliber game and it will only help us when our postseason starts next week. Go Jags.”
