WILLIAMSBURG — North Laurel responded like good teams do from a loss.
The Lady Jaguars were coming off a one-point setback to Corbin in the finals of the WYMT Mountain Classic, and proceeded to pick up a dominating 67-32 victory over Whitley County on Tuesday.
Coach Eddie Mahan was able to play his entire roster during the 35-point win, and saw a lot of good things out of his team, and some things his Lady Jaguars (3-2) need to work on.
“It was a good game to be able to play our entire team and work on our bench play,” Mahan said. “I think Gracie McKnight has really been giving us some great minutes. After starting almost half of our games last year she is starting to adjust to being that sixth man and bringing energy off the bench. She is a huge part of our success.
“Emily Sizemore had another good performance. In just a little over two quarters of playing time she had 22 points, eight rebounds shooting 70 percent from the field,” he added. “I saw improvement from our girls tonight and we will need to keep that going with the schedule we have. Next up we have another big challenge in Pikeville.”
Emily Sizemore’s 22 points led the way for the Lady Jaguars while Brooke Nichelson followed with a 15-point scoring effort. Gracie and Chloe McKnight each scored nine points apiece.
Michaela Barton led Whitley County (2-4) with eight points. The Lady Colonels will host Lincoln County at home on Friday at 8 p.m.
“They are a very good team,” Whitley County coach Sean Pigman said. “Emily and Brooke were both very good tonight. We could not hit shots early and dug a hole which is too much against a team like them. We kept battling for four quarters.
“Michaela came in and led us scoring and Amber hit some threes as well,” he added. “Eddie does a great job and I think they are going to be a tough team for anyone to beat as the season goes along. We will get back to work and get ready for Lincoln County on Friday. These type of games against very good teams help us grow if we can respond in right way.”
The Lady Jaguars will host Pikeville Friday at 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY’S GAME
If Saturday’s WYMT Mountain Classic title game matchup between Corbin and North Laurel is a preview of what lies ahead for both teams, then fans of the 13th Region are in for a treat.
Both teams fought down to the final horn before the Lady Redhounds managed to capture its first-ever WYMT Mountain Classic championship by defeating Eddie Mahan’s squad, 76-75.
“This was big for our program,” Corbin coach Isaac Wilson said. “This is a prestigious event, and a lot of people look forward to playing in this. We were fortunate to do enough to win it. Hat’s off to the kids for keeping their composure. North Laurel played well, and we did what we needed to do to get the win.
“This was big,” he added. “The last three or four years we’ve struggled early in the season. Our kids now look forward to the next matchup. We have a team full of competitors. That’s what make the Lady Redhounds fun to watch.”
Corbin led throughout the contest but could never pull away. The Lady Jaguars (2-2) continued to fight back, but came up just short despite seeing senior Emily Sizemore, who finished with 18 points, and nine rebounds, record her 2,000th career point, and 1000th career rebound.
But it was the play of Kylie Clem, who helped guide the Lady Redhounds (3-0) to the win.
Clem scored a game-high 32 points while hitting six 3-pointers in the game. She scored 11 points in the first quarter, 12 points in the second quarter, and hit a key 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
“Kylie is the ultimate competitor,” Wilson said. “Wow, I can’t tell you what she brings to the table. I’m happy for her in a big time event, and a big time game to come through. She’s worked really hard on her game, and really dedicated the summer on getting better.”
Darcie Anderson added 14 points in the win while Kallie Housley had 13 points, and Bailey Stewart finished with 10 points.
Brooke Nichelson led North Laurel with 24 points while hitting four 3-pointers. Emily Sizemore followed with 18 points while Chloe McKnight added 14 points, and Bella Sizemore finished with 10 points.
“This was a game that two things was the deciding factor,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “First, they wanted it more and it showed in their physicality. It took us most of the first half to get used to the bumping and reaching of the guards. It led to multiple turnovers by us that we have to fix.
“Second, we had multiple mental errors especially in the fourth quarter,” he added. “Lazy or bad passes, and not rebounding, especially at the free throw line, was all mental errors that have to be addressed. Even with the loss though, this is exactly the experience we need. We play as tough of a schedule as anyone but nothing simulates a good ok region opponent who knows you well. You add that to a championship on the line and you couldn’t ask for better preparation for post season play.”
The game was tied at 15 apiece entering the second quarter despite Clem’s 11 first-quarter points.
She exploded for 12 points in the second quarter which allowed Corbin to take a 35-32 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
The Lady Redhounds extended their lead to 58-52 entering the fourth quarter despite Nichelson hitting three 3-pointers while scoring 11 points.
The Lady Jaguars rallied in the fourth quarter but Corbin did just enough, hit 5-of-8 from the free-throw line, to pull out the win.
Anderson scored eight points during the fourth quarter while Housley had six points.
THURSDAY’S GAME
HAZARD — Eddie Mahan’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars were hitting on all cylinders during their 89-49 win over Floyd Central during Thursday’s WYMT Mountain Classic semifinals.
The 40-point victory assured the Lady Jaguars (2-1) a title game matchup with defending 13th Region champion Corbin on Saturday.
The two teams last met during last season’s 13th Region Tournament semifinals with the Lady Redhounds getting the win.
“We didn’t come out exactly how we wanted to. Floyd Central made it tough on us,” Mahan said. “Their defense, they got up on us, … we’re probably not used to the physicality. It took us a little time to adjust but then our defense got gradually a little better toward the end of the first quarter.
“The second quarter, we started to extend the lead up a little bit,” he added. “I think the nerves kind of died down, and we settled in, and started to play.”
During Thursday’s matchup against previously unbeaten Floyd Central (3-1), North Laurel dominated from beginning to end.
The Lady Jaguars built a 24-16 lead in the first quarter, and by the win halftime rolled around, they held a comfortable, 46-22, advantage.
North Laurel put the game away by outscoring Floryd Central, 43-27, during the second half.
Floyd Central didn’t have an answer for Lady Jaguar center Chloe McKnight. McKnight dominated in the paint, scoring a game-high 24 points, including a combined 16 points during the second and third quarters.
Senior Emily Sizemore inched closer to the 2,000-plateau after scoring 21 points. She now has 1,996 during her career. Brooke Nichelson added 13 points while Gracie McKnight added 10 points. Bella Sizemore finished with nine points while Jaelyn Black added an eight-point scoring effort.
