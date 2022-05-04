After a tough loss to Estill County on Monday night, the North Laurel Lady Jaguars bounced back with a 10-0 blowout win over Harlan County on Tuesday.
It was a good response for a team that has been playing their best softball of the season over the past month. Entering the game, Chris Edwards’ squad had won 12 of their past 16 games, after starting the season 2-5 back in March.
It was a special night for the North Laurel seniors Hallie Proffitt and Madison Parman. And on the night in which they were celebrated, both girls came through in a big way.
Proffitt started on the mound for the Lady Jaguars. The senior pitched five innings and threw a one-hitter, allowing no runs and striking out nine batters.
Parman had a single and drove in two runs on the night, helping her team to the 10-0 victory.
Edwards praised both girls for what they have meant to the program throughout their careers.
“We celebrated our seniors, Hallie Proffitt and Madison Parman, the entire night, so it was a little emotional,” said Edwards. “Those girls have meant and done so much for North Laurel softball and for me as a coach. I am glad we could get a win for them and their families tonight.”
North Laurel had two big innings in the win. They started the night off on the right foot, scoring four runs in the opening inning.
With Proffitt holding the Lady Black Bears scoreless throughout the night, North Laurel took a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth inning. With three runners on base and one out in the inning, Saige McClure stepped to the plate and belted a grand slam over the left field fence to extend the North Laurel lead to 8-0. A single from Parman scored two more runs, giving the Lady Jaguars a 10-0 lead that they carried to the finish.
McClure led North Laurel with a grand slam and two singles, driving in four runs in the win. Emily Sizemore finished with a double and a single, while Bailee Root added a double. Braylee Fawbush, Bella Sizemore, and Proffitt all singled twice, while Ellie Adams, Katie Sams, and Parman singled once.
Edwards said he was happy with the way his team hit the ball on Tuesday.
“It was another good offensive night,” said Edwards. “We hit all throughout the lineup and Saige McClure ran into one with the bases loaded.”
With the win, North Laurel moved to 17-11 on the season. They will take on Jackson County on Thursday in the 49th District matchup.
Edwards said his team has to look ahead and take care of business on Thursday.
“Now we regroup and play Jackson County on Thursday with the No. 1 seed in the district tournament on the line,” said Edwards. “They’re a good team and playing well right now, so we will not look past them. We will be prepared and ready to go.”
Monday’s Game:
It was a tough loss for the North Laurel Lady Jaguars on Monday night, when they took a 3-0 loss to Estill County on the road.
Estill County scored two runs in the first inning and the Lady Jaguars never recovered, in what was a tough night at the plate. North Laurel’s offense produced just five hits in the loss. Bella Sizemore, Braylee Fawbush, Ellie Adams, and Katie Sams all singled once. Emily Sizemore led North Laurel with a double.
Hallie Proffitt and Bailee Root teamed up to pitch, and had strong showings, despite the loss. Proffitt pitched five and one-third innings, allowing seven hits and one earned run. Root pitched just two-thirds of an inning.
Estill County held the 2-0 lead much of the game, until scoring their final run in the bottom of the sixth.
Both Bella Sizemore and Fawbush singled to reach base in the bottom of the seventh inning. With the tying run at the plate, North Laurel lined out and struck out at the next two at-bats, giving Estill County the 3-0 win.
