After a tough loss to South Laurel on Monday, the North Laurel Lady Jaguars bounced back with a decisive win against Williamsburg on Tuesday night in the 13th Region matchup.
The Lady Jaguars won in three straight sets versus the Lady Yellow Jackets, maintaining control throughout the entire match. North Laurel came out and took the first set 25-13, before winning each of the last two sets with a score of 25-16.
Coach Scott Croucher said it was a complete team effort in the win.
“It was a very solid team effort all around,” said Croucher. “Overall, I was very pleased with the effort we gave tonight. We looked like a much improved team.”
Outside hitters Jane Lock and Emma Parman led the Lady Jaguars with six kills each. As a team, North Laurel had 11 aces, with five coming from senior Harper Locke.
Croucher said that he hopes the team’s success can continue to carry over into the rest of their regular season matches.
“I’m hoping our momentum leads us into a better showing in our upcoming tournament this weekend at Rowan County,” said Croucher. “Our last tournament experience was not the best one.”
The Lady Jaguars will play in the Eastern Kentucky Tournament of Champions this coming weekend. They will be taking on Wolfe County and Boyd County.
