LOG MOUNTAIN — Eddie Mahan’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars made things loud and clear when it comes to frontrunners for the 13th Region title — they need to be mentioned right at the top with Corbin.
The Lady Jaguars (15-4) recorded a convincing, 79-58, win over Bell County (15-6) on Tuesday that saw North Laurel hit on all cylinders.
Mahan’s squad let it be known early they were ready to play, building a 26-1 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Brooke Nichelson scored 12 of her 23 points in the first quarter while turning in solid play on the defensive end as well. She continues to show why she is considered as one of the best players in the region.
Teammate Emily Sizemore turned in a stellar effort, scoring 18 points while dominating on the glass while dishing the ball off to open teammates. Bella Sizemore and Chloe McKnight each added 14 points apiece while Jaelyn Black finished with six points.
Gracie Jo Wilder led Bell County with a 17-point scoring effort while Lauren McGeorge scored 15 points. Mataya Ausmus finished with 10 points.
North Laurel led 44-21 at halftime before wrapping up the win in the second half.
The Lady Jaguars will be back in action Saturday against Danville Christian. Both teams will be participating in the Rocket Classic. Bell County will host Middlesboro on Friday.
