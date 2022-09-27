BEREA — Jessica Miller’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars are looking to build some momentum heading into next week’s 49th District Tournament, and they took a step in the right direction Tuesday on the road against Berea.
The Lady Jaguars (4-5-1) took a 1-0 lead at halftime before scoring four second half goals to pull out the 5-1 win.
The five goals turned out to be the second-most North Laurel has scored this season.
Taryn Reed, Lauren Crouch, Makayla Mastin, Roslyn Valentine, and Mikaela Moore each scored during the four-goal victory.
“We played a very slow first half,” Miller said. “It seemed to take us a while to get moving, but once we did, we quickly found the back of the net. Our defenders did a great job of holding the line and pushing Berea offsides throughout the match.
“Our offense made several great give-and-go plays and shot the ball early, which worked to our advantage,” she added. “Defender, Taryn Reed, scored a goal by pushing up from the back of the line to take a shot outside the box. Lauren Crouch scored off a PK after getting fouled in the box. Mikaela Moore and Makayla Mastin also scored.”
The Lady Jaguars will look to close out regular season play with a win at home Thursday against Letcher County Central.
