LOUISVILLE — North Laurel is now 1-7 during its past eight games after falling to Ballard on Saturday, 9-3.
The Lady Jaguars (14-11) took a 2-1 lead in the third inning, and things went downhill from there.
The Lady Bruins took control of the game with a seven-run third inning and never looked back during their six-run win.
Bailee Root led North Laurel with two hits while Rick Collett and Maddie Dagley both had a hit and an RBI apiece. Emily Sizemore, Hallie Proffitt, and Saige McClure both finished with a hit.
Dagley took the loss in the pitcher’s circle, allowing eight hits and seven earned runs while striking out two batters.
