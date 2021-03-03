MOUNT VERNON — North Laurel played its third road game in four days and didn’t show any signs of fatigue during its 64-58 comeback win over Rockcastle County.
The Lady Jaguars had suffered a 12-point defeat to Southwestern just the night before and for the first two quarters, it looked as if they might lose their third game in less than a week.
But North Laurel’s offensive attack woke up in the second half, outscoring the Lady Rockets, 38-24, to improve to 16-4.
“It was a tale of two halves for us,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “The first half was who we had been for the last few days, and the second half was the team that looked like a team that can do big things this season. They looked like the team I know they are. Rockcastle is a very good team, and they showed it early on against us. They are long and can really shoot the ball.
“Chloe McKnight did a great job of defending the paint most of the night though,” he added. “She contested every post player they kept rotating in. Brooke Nichelson really helped spark a great defensive effort in the second half. I have coached for 21 years in high school and college and I don’t know if I have ever coached a more gifted defender. My juniors continue to prove why they are such a great one, two punch. They can do whatever we need to succeed. This was a true team win and it felt like a big game in every aspect.”
The Lady Jaguars fell behind 18-12 in the first quarter and trailed 34-26 at halftime before Emily Sizemore scored 11 points while McKnight added six points to help North Laurel cut its deficit to 49-47 entering the fourth quarter.
McKnight added eight more points in the third quarter while Emily Sizemore scored five points and Valentine knocked down a key 3-pointer as the Lady Jaguars outscored Rockcastle County, 17-9, during the final eight minutes to secure the comeback victory.
North Laurel 64, Rockcastle Co. 58
North Laurel 12 14 21 17 64
Rockcastle Co. 18 16 15 9 58
North Laurel (64) — Valentine 11, B. Sizemore 4, E. Sizemore 22, Nichelson 11, McKnight 16.
Rockcastle County (58) — Jones 17, Coleman 8, King 16, Lopez 1, Brown 4, Harper 2, Shearer 10.
