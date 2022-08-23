North Laurel was in a back-and-forth battle with Whitley County all night Tuesday, but in the end, came up just a couple of points short.

The Lady Colonels won the first set, 25-23, while the Lady Jaguars came back to win the second set, 25-12.

Whitley County would reclaim the advantage by taking the third set, 25-17.

The Lady Jaguars battled back once more to tie everything up by winning the fourth set, 25-21.

Then in the fifth and final set, it was Whitley County narrowly escaping with a 21-19 set victory to win the match 3-2.

North Laurel will try to bounce back Thursday night against Jackson County. The Lady Colonels will also be in action Thursday, playing host to South Laurel.

