A 19-hit performance powered the North Laurel Lady Jaguars to a 16-6 win over the Louisville Eastern Lady Eagles on Monday in the Softball Beach Bash in Fort Walton, Florida.
The Lady Jaguars have been on a roll at the plate in the past week. They defeated Middlesboro 17-0 last Tuesday and followed up with a 25-6 win over Whitley County last Friday. The 16 runs they scored against Eastern on Monday was the sixth game in which they have tallied double-digit runs.
Coach Chris Edwards said his team got off to a great start in the first inning against the Lady Eagles and kept the momentum going through the end of the game.
“We had a good game against Louisville Eastern. We didn’t really know anything about them coming into the game. We got off to a good start with a home run from Emily Sizemore in the first inning,” said Edwards. “We had 19 hits on the day. I believe all the starters had at least one. Bailee Root had a legit inside-the-park home run.”
Sizemore and Root led the Lady Jaguars at the plate on Monday. Root had a home run, a double, and a single, while Sizemore added a home run and a double. Hallie Proffitt and Bella Sizemore each had a double and two singles, while Braylee Fawbush had three singles.
Saige McCure, Madison Parman, and Ellie Adams each had multiple hits for North Laurel. Fawbush led the team with four runs batted in, while Emily Sizemore, Bella Sizemore, Proffitt, and Adams each drove in two runs. Root and Parman drove in one run apiece.
Root, Parman, and Proffitt split time on the mound for the Lady Jaguars. Root took the win, pitching four innings, allowing five hits and four earned runs. Parman and Proffitt each pitched one inning apiece, and both allowed two hits.
Edwards said it was important to get all three pitchers some time on the mound with so many games on the upcoming schedule.
“We used three pitchers today to get all of them some work to help spread out the pitching for this week,” said Edwards. “Playing so many games in a short amount of time, we have to use our pitchers daily.”
North Laurel took a 5-2 lead at the end of two innings, before Eastern added another run to make the score 5-3 heading into the fourth. The Lady Jaguars’ offense exploded for six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, extending their lead to 11-3.
The Lady Eagles scored their final three runs of the game in the top of the fifth, cutting the lead to 11-6, but that was as close as they would get as North Laurel added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth and three more in the bottom of the sixth, giving them the 16-6 win with the 10-run rule.
Edwards said he has been pleased with the way his team has performed while facing solid competition in the Florida tournament.
“We have played pretty well so far down here, but the competition here is generally very good,” said Edwards. “This has been a great trip to focus on softball and let these girls have some fun on our off time. They have worked hard and deserve it.”
