LONDON — North Laurel continues its impressive play during Saturday’s matchup with Madison Southern. The Lady Jaguars did just enough to pull off a 7-5 win over the Lady Eagles.
“Certainly not our best game today,” North Laurel coach Chris Edwards said. “We started flat and never really got into any flow. Having said that, sometimes you have to win games ugly with nothing going exactly right. We saw that today.
“It was another gritty performance from Hallie Proffitt,” he added. “She pitched well and only gave up six hits. We kicked a couple of balls defensively that we’ve been catching and that hurt us today. It’s been a long week for us. We’ve been on the road all week, the last two nights were late nights, but we found a way to win again today anyway. I’m pleased with where we are right now.”
North Laurel pitcher Hallie Proffitt pitched a complete game while allowing six hits and three earned runs. She finished with three strikeouts.
Ellie Adams led North Laurel with two hits and a run scored while Emily Sizemore finished with a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored. Madison Parman connected with a hit while driving in a run, and scoring once. Saige McClure finished with a hit and a run scored while Hallie Proffitt and Braylee Fawbush each finished with a hit apiece. Katie Sams drove in a run while Tyra Fields and Bella Sizemore each scored one time apiece.
