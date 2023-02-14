Weather Alert

...Gusty South Winds Tonight - Strong Storms and Gusty Winds Possible Thursday... A storm system passing through the Upper Midwest tonight will produce some gusty south to southwesterly winds across much of eastern Kentucky tonight. Expect sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph at times along with occasional wind gusts to around 35 mph, especially for locations along and west of the I-75 corridor, in the higher terrain near the Kentucky-Virginia state line, and along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line as well. Another dynamic weather system moving into the Ohio Valley on Thursday will bring the potential of strong thunderstorms to portions of eastern Kentucky Thursday and Thursday evening. Strong to damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat from these storms.