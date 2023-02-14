LONDON — North Laurel and Southwestern have had a nice rivalry going since meeting in second round action of the 2019 Sweet Sixteen.
The two teams have played seven times, counting Tuesday’s matchup, with North Laurel capturing its second win against the Lady Warriors during the time span by cruising to an easy, 78-56 victory.
“I have the utmost respect for Coach (Junior) Molden and his team,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “If you look at consistently dominant programs over the last few years, you have to look at his teams. We have had some great battles. He will always have his teams ready to guard and play with intensity.
“I thought we matched that intensity tonight,” he added. “Our defense has been the difference for us the last few weeks. It is becoming our anchor that we can depend on every game. I hope that continues into the postseason.”
North Laurel (23-6) was relentless on the defensive end throughout the contest.
The Lady Jaguars built an 18-9 advantage in the first quarter, and never looked back. They held a comfortable 35-20 advantage at halftime before outscoring the Lady Warriors, 43-36, in the second half.
Senior Emily Sizemore turned in another solid effort, scoring 26 points while finishing with seven rebounds, and seven assists. Chloe McKnight added 16 points while Brooke Nichelson scored 14 points, and Jaelyn Black finished with nine points.
“Emily Sizemore had another dominant game on both sides of the ball,” Mahan said. “Not only did she have 26 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, she also did a great job on the defensive end.
“Brooke Nichelson was extremely efficient getting 14 points off of 5-of-6 shooting,” he added. “Chloe McKnight had a good game, too. You know you have a great post player when you feel like she had an off night and she still got 16 points off of 70 percent shooting. She gives us such an advantage over almost every team we play because of her.”
North Laurel will finish regular season play Thursday on the road against Owsley County. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
Saturday’s game
Eddie Mahan has challenged his team throughout the season with one of the top slates in the state.
Just a day removed of defeating defending 13th Region champion Corbin, North Laurel was faced with another challenge on Saturday, a matchup against No. 9 Ryle.
The Lady Jaguars led entering the fourth quarter before falling, 56-54.
“When I scheduled this game the day after Corbin, I knew it would be a challenge,” Mahan admitted. “It’s also what we needed to learn how to fight through adversity.
“I thought we did that overall well today as we played well enough defensively to win,” he added. “It was on the offensive side of the ball that we looked stagnant. You could tell our legs were not recovered from last night but they still fought hard. Ryle is one of the better teams in the state and with their size you can see why.”
North Laurel (22-6) trailed 16-13 at the end of the first quarter, and 28-22 at halftime before the Lady Jaguars used a 20-12 run in the third quarter to take a 42-40 advantage into the final period of play.
The game was nip and tuck throughout the final eight minutes before the Lady Raiders took advantage of some miscues during the final three minutes to get the win.
“After multiple runs but both teams throughout the game, it was the last three minutes of the game that cost us the game,” Mahan said. “We struggled to score and defensively played so hard we would get out of position which would lead to their open looks on the rotation.”
Senior Emily Sizemore continued her impressive play, finishing with 23 points while Chloe McKnight added 13 points, and Brooke Nichelson tossed in 10 points.
Friday’s game
Two 13th Region heavyweights battled for 48 minutes with North Laurel coming away with a 62-53 decision over defending 13th Region champion Corbin.
The Lady Redhounds had defeated Eddie Mahan’s squad earlier in the season in the WYMT Mountain Classic finals, 76-75.
They looked to be in charge of Friday’s contest until a 19-5 third quarter run by the Lady Jaguars gave North Laurel some breathing room entering the fourth quarter with a 47-37 lead.
Corbin attempted to rally late, cutting its deficit to 57-51 with 2:31 remaining before the Lady Jaguars put the game out of reach with a 5-3 run.
“I’m proud of the way my players stepped up at key moments,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “We didn’t play great but we showed a winning mentality. That’s what wins in postseason.
“Emily Sizemore showed what great players do in big games,” he added. “When we were struggling, she always made a big play. She controlled the team and the tempo. Brooke (Nichelson) with her 15 rebounds and key defense was huge. She understands that we need her on the floor and she played great and stayed out of foul trouble.”
North Laurel was powered by senior Emily Sizemore’s 23 points. She scored seven of those in the third quarter which allowed her team to build a comfortable lead. Brooke Nichelson added 15 points and 15 rebounds, and also hit three 3-pointers along with Sizemore, while Chloe McKnight took charge in the post, scoring 15 points. Jaelyn Black and Bella Sizemore each scored three points apiece.
“Tonight showed that every girl on our team is needed in games like this and they answered,” Mahan said. “This was a good game but at the end of the day this isn’t the region championship. I have a feeling that we could see each other again.”
Darcie Anderson paced the way for Corbin, scoring a game-high 24 points while hitting three 3-pointers. Kylie Clem and Kallie Housley each added 12 points apiece. Raegan Walker added five points.
The Lady Jaguars are now 22-5, and 11-1 against 13th Region opponents, while Corbin falls to 17-8, and 10-1 against 13th Region opponents.
North Laurel is scheduled back in action Saturday at home against Ryle at 3:30 p.m. while the Lady Redhounds will host Clay County at 2:30 p.m.
