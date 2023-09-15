LONDON — North Laurel’s second 49th District win of the season came in a big way on Thursday.
Four different players scored to help the Lady Jaguars score a season-high 10 goals during their 10-0 shutout win over Whitley County.
North Laurel (7-2, 2-1) scored eight goals in the first half while adding two more in the second half, ending the match with 28:58 remaining.
“Really proud of our team, we came off a hard loss to South and had things to work on, but our team showed up tonight ready to play,” North Laurel coach Courtney Miller said. “Whitley County has speed and had some great shots on goal that didn’t fall in their favor tonight.”
Makayla Mastin led North Laurel with four goals while Lauren Crouch, Haley Combs, and Mikaela Barnett each finished with two goals apiece.
Mastin (two assists), Roslyn Valentine (one assist) both assisted goals in the win.
“Hats off to our seniors tonight, all seven seniors played a great game and it was a bittersweet last home game,” Miller said. “You want to win, but playing that last game is hard, especially when it ends early. We are thankful for their hard work and dedication to the soccer program and excited for the rest of the season with them.”
The loss dropped the Lady Colonels to 8-3 overall, and 0-2 against district opponents.
North Laurel will travel to play Letcher Central at 7 p.m. Monday while Whitley County will hit the road Monday and play Harlan County at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.