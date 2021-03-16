London, KY (40741)

Today

Periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.