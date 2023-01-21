LEXINGTON — Another day, another big win against a top-notch opponent.
North Laurel snapped Frederick Douglas’s five-game win streak less than 24 hours after knocking off rival Clay County.
The Lady Jaguars had four players score in double figures during Saturday’s 66-53 win over the Lady Broncos.
Frederick Douglas entered the contest with the third-best RPI rating in the rough and tough 11th Region.
After starting the season 2-2, North Laurel has won 12 of its last 14 games, and now boasts a 14-4 mark.
“I’m proud of my team today,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “They came out focused and executed our game plan. Even though we were playing well, we still had adversity to battle through with foul trouble. That stalled our offense in the second quarter but our defense was good enough to keep us going.
“The third quarter, we lost some of our focus and allowed them to get open for some perimeter shots and turned the ball over and allowed them to make a good run on us,” he added. “It was the way we responded that I was most proud of though. We shared the ball so well all day but really did a good job of finding the open person in the final quarter and refocused to get the key stops we needed.”
The Lady Jaguars showed no sign of being tired after coming off their game against Clay County on Friday but had to hold off a late rally.
Bella Sizemore scored all 14 of her points during the fourth quarter to help North Laurel secure the win.
They took control of the contest in the first quarter, outscoring the Lady Broncos, 18-1, behind Chloe McKnight’s 10 points while Brooke Nichelson added five points.
Nichelson continued to lead the way scoring-wise in the second quarter for North Laurel. Her seven points allowed the Lady Jaguars to hold a 29-15 lead at halftime.
Frederick Douglas continued to rally in the third quarter, outscoring North Laurel, 23-10, cutting its deficit to a single point at 39-38 with eight minutes remaining.
The Lady Jaguars responded by closing the game out with a 27-15 run as Bella Sizemore hit two 3-pointers while scoring 14 points to help her team pull away with the win. Emily Sizemore added seven points during the period while Nichelson added four points, and McKnight scored two.
Nichelson and McKnight led North Laurel with 18 points apiece while Bella Sizemore finished with 14 points, and Emily Sizemore scored 13 points.
North Laurel will be back in action Tuesday on the road against Bell County at 7:30 p.m.
