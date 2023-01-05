LONDON — With his team’s focus on playing defense during Thursday’s matchup against Leslie County, coach Eddie Mahan admitted he was pleased with the end result — a hard fought 64-58 win over Leslie County.
The six-point victory allowed the Lady Jaguars (8-3) to get back to their winning ways heading into Friday’s 49th District matchup against rival Clay County.
“Defense was our focus tonight, and we did decent for the majority of the game,” Mahan said. “All it took though was a few errors and Leslie would take advantage.
“In the first quarter, our defense would be solid, but we wouldn’t finish the play off with a rebound,” he said. “Rebounding was what kept them in the game and if you let a team like Leslie and a player like Courtney Hoskins hang around then you can find yourself in trouble.”
Hoskins turned in a game-high 32 points while hitting four 3-pointers for the Lady Eagles but North Laurel had an answer in Chloe McKnight.
McKnight led the Lady Jaguars with 20 points while also turning in a solid effort rebounding the ball.
“Chloe McKnight set up our offense in the first half with 13 points and was able to get their post player in foul trouble,” Mahan said. “Chloe has improved and matured so much this season.”
The Lady Jaguars led 18-12, and 38-26, at the end of the first, and second quarters, before holding off Leslie County’s late rally in the second half.
Emily Sizemore joined McKnight in double figures with 14 points while Jaelyn Black hit two 3-pointers, and scored 11 points.
