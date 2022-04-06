After a 10-run win over Louisville Eastern on Tuesday, the North Laurel Lady Jaguars followed up with a 18-0 blowout victory over Presentation on Wednesday, in the Softball Beach Bash in Fort Walton, Florida.
It was the fourth time in their past five games that the Lady Jaguars have defeated their opponent by at least 10 runs or more.
The Lady Jaguars only needed three hits to pull off the blowout. Bella Sizemore led all hitters with two singles with five runs batted in, while Hallie Proffitt had a single and drove in one run.
North Laurel was able to capitalize on a number of mistakes by Presentation. The Lady Jaguars reached base on nine walks and took advantage of Presentation’s four errors in the field.
Proffitt pitched a complete game for North Laurel, allowing five hits, while striking out two batters in the shutout.
The Lady Jaguars wasted no time taking care of business. They scored 12 runs in the first inning, before adding six more in the bottom of the second. Presentation was not able to get back in the game, as North Laurel took the 18-0 win in just three innings.
With the win, the Lady Jaguars improved to 7-7 on the season, and have won two of their three games in Florida. They will play their next game on Thursday, taking on Barren County.
