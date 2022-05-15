SOMERSET — An early deficit was too much for the North Laurel Lady Jaguars to overcome on Friday when they lost to Pulaski County 8-3 on the road.
It was the end of what has been a stellar season for the Lady Jaguars in their head coach, Chris Edwards’, first season. They lead the 13th Region with 20 wins and look to be the district and regional favorites as they head into the postseason.
But on Friday, they waited just a bit too late before showing the type of team they are.
Edwards said he liked the effort he got from his squad and gave credit to the Lady Maroons for a tough matchup.
“We dug a hole tonight and couldn’t get out of it, but I’m proud of the fight we showed,” said Edwards. “Pulaski is a good team and they will be a tough out when tournament time rolls around.”
North Laurel had a solid night at the plate, despite the loss. Katie Sams and Saige McClure finished the game with a double apiece. Hallie Proffitt, Emily Sizemore, Braylee Fawbush, and Ellie Adams all had singles.
Emily Sizemore and Bella Sizemore each drove in one run in the loss. McClure, Adams, and Sams scored the Lady Jaguars three runs on the night.
Edwards said he felt like his team put the bat on the ball and worked the bases well, but could not find that timely hit when they needed it.
“We still put pressure on them and had some base runners. We just couldn’t get the big hit tonight to get us back into the game,” said Edwards. “At one point we hit a line drive down the right-field line and the right fielder made a nice play to end the inning. That’s just the way the softball bounces sometimes.”
Proffitt and Bailee Root teamed up to face Pulaski County on the mound. Proffit scattered seven hits and allowed five earned runs in two innings of work. Root pitched five innings, giving up two hits and no earned runs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.