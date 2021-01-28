LONDON — It wasn’t an ordinary Monday morning at The Jungle.
After finding out leading scorer and rebounder Halle Collins transferred to Knox County Middle School, Eddie Mahan’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars had two options going forward — get busy winning or get busy losing.
They chose to get busy winning.
North Laurel welcomed the region’s No. 2 ranked team, Whitley County, in fine fashion. The Lady Jaguars scored the game's first 10 points and led by as many as 33 before recording a 78-52 win over the Lady Colonels.
“I’m proud of my team,” Mahan said. “They stepped up and did a tremendous job against one of the best 13th Region teams. I know they are for sure one of the best shooting teams and for us to hold them to 29 percent in the first half from 3 is an impressive stat. We did not do nearly as well in the second half on our closeouts but did enough to finish out the game. I thought our rebounding was really good as well. I believe we outrebounded then 37-18. I knew that was going to have to be a focus of ours now.
“I thought we moved the ball extremely well and you saw nine players score and four of those were in double figures. We will have to continue to have those types of performances from players like Chloe McKnight who had 12 points and seven rebounds. Brooke Nichelson, Bella Sizemore, and Saige McClure all did tremendous tonight, and while they are still young, I expect great things from each of them. They will help complete our team when combined by the great leadership of my two juniors.”
The win improved North Laurel to 8-2 while Whitley County dropped its first game of the season, falling to 7-1.
Collins’ departure meant some players were going to have to replace her scoring and rebound, and Brooke Nicholson, Chloe McKnight, and Bella Sizemore answered the challenge, combing to score 31 points while Hailee Valentine led the way with 21 points. Emily Sizemore added 14 points while Nicholson (13 points), McKnight (12 points) and Bella Sizemore (six points) followed.
The Lady Colonels struggled the entire game. Their 52-point output turned out to be their lowest of the season. Jaycie Monhollen and Darcie Anderson each scored 12 points apiece in the loss.
North Laurel led 22-10 at the end of the first quarter and 39-21 at halftime. The Lady Jaguars’ lead grew to 66-35 entering the fourth quarter.
Whitley County managed to outscore North Laurel, 17-12, during the finals eight minutes, but it was too little too late.
The Lady Colonels are scheduled to be back in action Thursday on the road against Corbin at 7:30 p.m. while North Laurel will host Danville Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
North Laurel 78, Whitley County 52
Whitley County 10 11 14 17 52
North Laurel 22 17 27 12 78
Whitley County (52) — Monhollen 12, D. Anderson 12, Douglas 3, Wilder 5, Powers 2, Siler 3, Brown 7, Logan 5, Brown 3.
North Laurel (78) — Valentine 21, B. Sizemore 6, Nicholson 13, E. Sizemore 14, C. McKnight 12, Black 2, Collett 3, McClure 4, G. McKnight 3.
